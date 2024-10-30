A proposal for an extension at a successful care home in Kirkby is among the latest batch of planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council.

Loxley Lodge on School Street is a 42-bedroom home that provides accommodation and personal care and support for adults with dementia, mental health conditions and physical disabilities.

At its latest Care Quality Commission inspection, the privately-run home was rated ‘Good’.

A planning statement, received by the council, says: “Loxley Lodge is under redevelopment to upgrade the current facilities to provide high-standard dementia care.

Loxley Lodge care home in Kirkby, where a planning application has been submitted for an extension.

“To the rear of the property, there is an existing extension which has been used to provide staff access and a kitchen area. But it does not provide the quality or space required.”

The planning application is to demolish this extension and build a larger one of 43 square metres. The home also wants to erect a new, secure 1.8metre-high boundary fence and gates at the front. The surrounding landscape would not be affected, with existing trees, hedges and plants retained.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by Thursday, December 19.

Other planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include these:

17 Oaktree Close, Sutton – installation of an air source heat pump to the rear.

Midfield Srores, 45 Derby Road, Kirkby – retrospective application for the siting of an InPost parcel locker.

Blossomwood mental health services (formerly Millbrook mental health unit), King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield Road, Sutton – application to vary a condition of planning permission already granted.

Land at Top Hill, Back Lane, Sutton – application to discharge a condition of the construction management plan, and other conditions relating to trees and hedgerows, and drainage.

Land off Dawgates Lane, Sutton – application to determine if prior approval is required for the construction of an agricultural building.

Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood – application to discharge a condition relating to bird, bat and bee boxes within planning permission already granted.

143 Stoneyford Road, Sutton – demolish existing side extension and construct a new one with first-floor dormer.

3 Hankin Avenue, Underwood – fell an oak tree protected by preservation order.

1A Springwood View Close, Sutton – conversion of car port into single-storey front extension, with new window and door layout at the front.