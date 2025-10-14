Energy-efficient school ramps up climate-change fight -- latest Mansfield plans

One of Mansfield’s largest schools is hoping to step up its energy-efficient contribution to the fight against climate change.

A proposal by Samworth Church Academy, which has more than 1,000 youngsters on its books, is among the latest bundle of planning applications received by Mansfield District Council.

The Sherwood Hall Road school wants to install solar panels on the flat roof of a building within its grounds “to maximise energy generation, while minimising visual and structural impact”.

The application, which has been submitted by the eEnergy Group, of London, is seeking approval for a 322.77kWp (kilowatt peak) solar photovoltaic (PV) system.

A planning statement has been submitted by the applicant’s agent, Luke Strange Architecture Ltd, of Margate in Kent.

It says: “The primary objective of the project is to enhance the sustainability of the school through the generation of on-site renewable energy, contributing to carbon-reduction goals and operational energy efficiency”.

The statement adds that eEnergy has adopted “a careful and informed approach with its experienced team of consultants”. As a result, the scheme would be “technically robust and environmentally responsible”.

The proposal would also meet the Labour government’s “commitment to increase the amount of renewable energy and low-carbon technologies within the UK”.

The solar panels would "not be isolated or incongruous”, the statement goes on. They would not exceed one metre in height, would be “non-reflective and light-absorbent” and “would not generate noise, ensuring no disturbance to neighbours”.

In short, the plan would “support environmental sustainability goals and energy efficiency objectives”.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, December 1 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

12 Woodhall Gardens, Mansfield – garage conversion with new pitched roof and retrospective alterations to the front of the property.

Unit A, Concorde Way, Mansfield – prior notification of 200kWp rooftop solar PV system on standard pitched roof.

Nettleworth Manor, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse – non-material amendments to planning application for single-storey front and rear extension with new first-floor window to south-west. The amendments cover change to front glazed window of single-storey extension and change of design to ground-floor and first-floor French doors, with side windows to front.

37 Beech Hill Drive, Mansfield – work to tree covered by preservation order.

82 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – discharge of condition (noise assessment) connected to plan for change of use from offices to five-bed HMO (house in multiple occupation).

235 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – work to tree covered by preservation order.

25 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield – work to five trees covered by preservation order.

21 Burns Lane, Warsop – render to side and rear of property.

3 The Links, Mansfield – removal of four trees covered by preservation order.

Land at rear of 19 Leabrooks Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse – removal of tree covered by preservation order.

39 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – removal of one tree and work to another, both covered by preservation order.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/