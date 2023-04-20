Election chiefs say no place for intimidation or abuse of candidates during remaining days of campaign

The appeal comes after 40 per cent of candidates at last year’s elections in England reported experiencing some kind of abuse or intimidation.

To help tackle the issue and support candidates, the Commission is working with police and prosecution services to help candidates understand when behaviour goes beyond political debate and may be unlawful.

In partnership with the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Police Service Northern Ireland, the Commission has published guidance which outlines the actions and behaviours that may constitute a criminal offence so that candidates can bring it to the attention of the police.

The Electoral Commission demanded candidates in the upcoming elections are not subjected to abuse, intimidation or fear. Photo: Getty Images

Advice surgeries and webinars are also being offered which provide information to candidates on how to protect themselves and co-workers.

Louise Edwards, director of regulation at the Electoral Commission, said: “Campaigning is a hugely important part of the democratic process as it allows voters to hear a range of views and make informed decisions.

"Political views can be diverse, and at times, divisive.

"However, the Commission believes it is important that campaigning can take place without candidates feeling threatened.

"While the vast majority of people agree, abuse of candidates during the campaign period continues to be a problem.

“In order to help protect candidates from intimidation and abuse, we are providing support during the campaign period.

"We are urging anyone on the receiving end of abuse, threats or intimating behaviour to report it to the police.

"Victims of abuse won’t always realise that what they are experiencing may constitute a criminal offence.

"Threatening behaviour should always be reported to the local police.”

“From November 2023, there will be a new electoral sanction for those found guilty of intimidating candidates, campaigners and elected representatives.

"Banning someone from standing for elected office, as well as imposing criminal sanctions, such as a prison sentence or fine, is designed to strengthen the deterrent against this intimidating behaviour.

"It is already an offence to make a false statement of fact about a candidate’s personal character or conduct.

“If candidates receive threats or abuse, they should report their experiences to the police.”