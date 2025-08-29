Eastwood MP says parents in Broxtowe can 'save thousands' through Government cost of living support

A week out from the start of the new school term, Eastwood MP Juliet Campbell (Lab) has warned local parents they have ‘three days to save £7,500’.

It comes after Government delivered a boost for Broxtowe families by investing more to cover the cost of childcare fees in term time and school holidays.

Parents in Broxtowe using the 30 hours of Government-funded childcare can save up to £7,500 a year, which can be better spent on quality family time and comes as a massive salve for working people who have been struggling with the cost-of-living pressure that inherited from previous Conservative governments.

Ms Campbell is now urging families to apply by August 31 or risk losing out on the offer from this September.

Juliet Campbell MP

The scheme – which covers children from aged nine months until reception – will support more children to be ‘school-ready’ and set them up to achieve better results in school.

It is part of a key priority in Labour’s Plan for Change – to give children the best start in life.

Bridget Phillipson MP (Lab), the Education Secretary, said: “Giving every child the best start in life is my number one priority, which is why we are delivering on our commitment to provide hundreds of thousands of children with 30 hours of Government-funded early education.

“Whether it’s to save up to £7,500 a year, support parents to get back to work or reduce the pressure on grandparents who so often have to step in, the benefits are widespread.

“The offer is just around the corner, and so I’m urging every eligible parent who wants it, to take it up.”

The Government is also investing an extra £600m to extend the Best Start Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme for another three years.

This supports children from lower-income families by providing free meals and enriching activities during school holidays and helps close the development gap, boosts confidence and social skills, and has already reached over half a million children in the past year.

The Best Start Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme also helps parents to make savings of more than £300 a year.

Ms Campbell said: "I know just how valuable the HAF programme is to parents and children in Broxtowe, so I’m delighted Labour has put £600m into the clubs for the next three years – giving parents and providers unprecedented certainty.

“But we know there’s more to do to help local families with the cost of living and we’re cracking on.

"That’s why I want to draw parents attention to the 30 hours of funded childcare Labour is providing from next week."