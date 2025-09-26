Eastwood MP encourages local schools to set up nurseries by bidding for Government cash

Eastwood MP Juliet Campbell (Lab) has called on schools in Broxtowe to apply to become part of the next wave of new or expanded nurseries directly on primary school grounds, to make life easier for working parents, cutting down the school run and giving children a seamless start to their education.

It comes as the Government has confirmed more than 4,000 extra school-based nursery places have been made available across England this month following its initial £37m investment.

Ms Campbell has invited local primary schools to bid for up to £150,000 funding from a £45m pot to create a further 300 new or expanded best start school-based nurseries - offering up to 7,000 more places - from September 2026.

She said: “Families across Broxtowe have told me about the pressure childcare can put pressure on household finances.

Eastwood MP Juliet Campbell has urged more local schools to bid for Government cash to set up nurseries. Photo: Submitted

“That’s why Labour’s offer of 30 Government-funded hours of childcare has already begun to make a massive difference to local parents – saving them £7,500 a year and giving children the best start.

“I am delighted that the first phase of new or expanded school nurseries including two in Eastwood at Springbank Academy and The Florence Nightingale Academy.

"I wholeheartedly encourage other primary schools in Broxtowe to bid for the second phase of funding to expand an existing nursery or set up a new one at their school.

“I’m inviting schools to join us in making high-quality early years education more accessible and affordable, boosting parents’ work choices and children's life chances.”

Bridget Phillipson MP (Lab), Education Secretary, added: “The change we have delivered for working people this September is just the beginning - through our Plan for Change we are determined to give more children the best start in life.

“School-based nurseries offer a nurturing and stable environment for children that carries through into primary and helping hand for working parents tackling dual drop off.

“Delivering more of these – under our Best Start umbrella - means more choice and convenience for parents, and more opportunities to fill the childcare cold spots impacting families most in need of that little extra support.”

“Making life easier for parents by reducing the pressures of the school run means they can keep working with confidence, earning more money and supporting wider economic growth.”