Eastwood MP calls on the Government to implement a 'dyslexia strategy’

Eastwood MP Juliet Campbell (Lab) has joined campaigners in raising the volume on dyslexia for Dyslexia Awareness Week.

Approximately 6.3m people in the UK – around 10 per cent of the population – are dyslexic.

Yet despite its prevalence, dyslexia remains under-diagnosed and parents often struggle to get their children the support they need.

Ms Campbell, who is chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Dyslexia is now calling on the Government to introduce a dyslexia strategy.

TV chef Jamie Oliver presented a documentary earlier this year about his own experiences with dyslexia.

She said: “Dyslexic individuals often face barriers that affect their self-esteem, educational outcomes and earning potential and they are disproportionately over-represented in the criminal justice system.

“These challenges are not an inevitable part of a dyslexia diagnosis.

“Dyslexia does not impact a person’s intelligence.

"Dyslexia is a learning difference, a different way of processing information.

"Students with dyslexia often shine in creativity, problem-solving, and verbal reasoning.

"If we embrace the strengths of dyslexia, we can change the trajectory for current and future generations.

“To improve life chances for people with dyslexia, urgent action is needed by the Government, from education and the workplace, to health and the criminal justice system, where an estimated 30 per cent of people in prison are dyslexic.

“Early screening and identification for people with dyslexia is absolutely essential.

"Being able to put support in place early helps students to thrive at school, which sets them up for success for the rest of their life.

“I am calling on the Government to introduce a dyslexia strategy to even the playing field for dyslexic people by reforming the teacher training curriculum to ensure educators are equipped to recognise and support dyslexic learners, standardising dyslexia identification and intervention across schools and prioritising early identification and assessment, allowing tailored support to begin as early as possible in a child’s educational journey.

“These steps will help create a more inclusive and effective education system, one that recognises neurodiversity as a strength, which will lead to better life chances and ensure the best start in life for all.”