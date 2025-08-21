Eastwood Council to host Local Government Reorganisation explainer event next month

A special event for people with questions about the proposed Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) is taking place in Eastwood next month.

Residents and businesses in Broxtowe – and across Nottinghamshire – are being asked to share their views on LGR through the current Government consultation.

The decision to launch the LGR process was taken by central Government, who wrote to local authorities in February formally asking them to submit proposals to create new structures of ‘unitary authorities’ – which is a single tier of local government responsible for all local services in an area.

The aim is to create more efficient and effective local government, potentially leading to streamlined services and cost savings.

Currently, council services in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are delivered differently, depending on where you live.

Under LGR, all nine existing local authorities would be abolished, to create new unitary councils with a higher population of residents.

It is being proposed that two new unitary councils should be created for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire to replace the current nine.

Two core options are currently being considered:

A new unitary authority combining Nottingham, Broxtowe, and Gedling, with a second new unitary authority for the rest of Nottinghamshire; Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark and Sherwood, Bassetlaw and Rushcliffe – this is known as 1b.

A new unitary authority combining Nottingham, Broxtowe, and Rushcliffe, with a second new unitary authority for the rest of Nottinghamshire; Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark and Sherwood, Bassetlaw and Gedling – this is known as 1e.

At this stage, no final decision has been made on a single option, and some councils could still explore additional proposals alongside the two core options currently being considered.

The proposals are controversial, especially for Broxtowe, where residents and councillors strongly oppose any plans to make them part of Nottingham city.

Now, to help people with the process, senior Broxtowe Council officers are hosting an engagement event for anyone who wants to who attend.

The event, at Eastwood Council offices, takes place on Thursday, September 4 from 6pm to 8p and will feature a short presentation before officers help answer any questions people may have.

No sign-up required, everyone is invited to just come along.

The consultation is open until 11pm on Sunday, September 14 – to take part, visit bit.ly/lgrnotts