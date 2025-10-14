Eastwood CEDARS Hub ready to welcome a variety of regular free services this autumn

Over the coming weeks, Futures Careers Advice, the Green Doctor, and Broxtowe’s Housing Team will be hosting regular sessions at the new CEDARS Hub in Eastwood.

Broxtowe Council’s CEDARS Hub (Community, Employment, Dementia, Awareness, Resources and Services) on Nottingham Road, provides residents in Eastwood with access to key services from the NHS, DWP (Department for Work and Pensions), the council housing team and other community groups, thanks to £90,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and additional funding from the NHS.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), council leader and portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said: “Eastwood has needed a facility like CEDARS for years and I’m so pleased that we can now offer these services to residents free of charge.

I urge everyone to come out and take advantage of these services and make the most of what CEDARS has to offer.”

Coun Milan Radulovic, council leader, says Eastwood has needed a facility like the CEDARS hub 'for years'. Photo: Submitted

Futures will be hosting free walk in sessions in the building on alternating Wednesdays, starting from October 15, from 10am to 2pm, offering personalised assistance to help people back into work by gaining qualifications, improving interview skills, and much more.

Support is free from Broxtowe residents aged over-16 who are not currently in work, education, or receiving intensive support from the Job Centre.

The next Green Doctor session comes on Wednesday, October 22, also repeating every second week from 9am to 12noon where people can access expert energy-saving advice to help you reduce bills and tackle cold, draughts, damp, or mould in your home.

The council’s housing team will also be on site every Tuesday, with tenancy and lettings hosting regular monthly sessions.

Next up this month are tenancy services on October 21 and repairs on October 28.

Book an appointment between 9am and 11am or drop in between 11am and 12noon.

To book a slot with the housing team for lettings, email [email protected] or call 0115 9173347, for tenancies email [email protected] or call 0115 9173400 and for repairs email [email protected]

These sessions follow the successful implementation of recent health check-ups at CEDARS where 20 people attended sessions hosted for Nottingham West PCN and Your Health Notts.

Visitors had access to free support and advice on how to reduce smoke and alcohol consumption.

Five early detection referrals were made, as well as six adult weight management referrals.