Eastwood and Kimberley: Make your voice heard in Broxtowe Council's Budget consultation

Broxtowe Council has launched its annual budget survey asking residents, businesses and community leaders to share their thoughts on how it should spend its budget.

To have their say, Broxtowe residents can visit broxtowe.gov.uk/about-the-council/performance-spending/budget-consultation/ and complete the online survey.

There are six £50 Love2Shop vouchers available to win for those who opt-in to the prize draw upon completing their response.

Businesses and voluntary groups operating in Broxtowe are also encouraged to complete the consultation as an organisation.

The survey asks for views on the wide range of services provided by the council.

This includes services such as housing, waste and recycling, health, leisure, and business support.

The consultation welcomes suggestions on how the council can increase income and reduce costs to help balance the budget.

Coun Greg Marshall (Brox All), portfolio holder for resources and personnel policy, said: “During these difficult financial times for local authorities, this consultation is a unique opportunity to make sure we are using our budget to effectively target the issues that matter most to our residents.

“With the 25-26 budget, we have progressed our ambitious Housing Delivery Plan, secured significant local investment with the Stapleford Towns Fund and Kimberley Means Business projects, and accelerated our journey to become carbon neutral by 2027 through the Climate Change and Green Futures Programme.

“We now once again want to hear the thoughts of Broxtowe residents to ensure their priorities are being met and achieved in a sustainable and financially responsible manner.”

“Please share widely with colleagues, friends, and family so we can capture the opinions of people from all walks of life across the borough.”

The survey will be open until November 16.

Anyone who is unable to complete the form online can send their comments to Finance Services, Broxtowe Borough Council, Foster Avenue, Beeston, NG9 1AB.