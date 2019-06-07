Domestic-abuse survivors at risk of homelessness need more support, says Mansfield MP

Survivors of domestic abuse who are at risk of becoming homeless should be given more support, urges Mansfield’s MP, Ben Bradley.

The MP has promised to press the government for action after the release of a new report, which criticises current local authority rules stating that survivors aren’t vulnerable enough for help with finding permanent housing.

The report has been jointly published by homelessness charity, Crisis, and the all-party parliamentary group for ending homelessness, of which Mr Bradley is vice-chairman.

He said: “Homelessness is a key concern in Mansfield and Warsop, so I’m really pleased this report has been published.

“It is horrendous that people may be faced with the options of either becoming homeless or returning to a life of domestic abuse.

“It is really important that the government takes action and that services are able to provide effective support.

“I will continue to work on this issue in the coming months and press the government to ensure that everybody in Mansfield and Warsop has a safe place to call home.”

The term ‘survivor’ is preferred by those who have endured domestic abuse because it emphasises a positive response to the abuse, whereas the term ‘victim’ implies passive acceptance.

Homelessness has been a key priority of Mr Bradley since he was elected. He has raised his concerns at the highest level of government, and has brought high-ranking ministers, including former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, to Mansfield to meet charities and businesses and to probe how things could be improved.

Mr Bradley has also worked closely with Crisis to improve services. On World Homeless Day at the end of last year, he called for action and joined a host of A-list celebrities by adding his name to the ‘Everybody In’ campaign, run by Crisis.

The new report is entitled ‘A Safe Home: Breaking The Link Between Homelessness And Domestic Abuse’.