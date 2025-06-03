A safe and secure dog-walking field, for private use by appointment only, could soon be created in Kirkby.

A planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council for a change of use at an agricultural grass paddock south of Lindley’s Lane, along Grives Lane and next to Portland Park.

The paddock is part of a large site privately owned by a farmer who operates from nearby Grives Farm. It is rented by FTK9 Ltd, a professional and respected dog-training company that has a base, with boarding kennels, close by at The Nook.

The field is plagued by dog-walkers trespassing on the private land, as well as off-lead dogs running loose from Portland Park. Dogs have even been known to chase horses and wildlife, including deer, squirrels and birds, on to the site.

A dog-walking field, for private hire only, could soon be created in Kirkby. (PHOTO BY: The Spruce Pets)

Now Lee Vernon, boss of FTK9, wants to formalise the use of the paddock for dog-walkers by fencing it off and making it a space that is available for private hire.

In his planning application, Lee says: “The aim is to create a safe, hazard-free and secure space for dogs to be exercised under full control, without the risks commonly encountered in public parks and especially Portland Park. Appropriate waste control and insurances would be in place.

"Our team has observed an average of 14 dog-walkers per day using the field without permission over the last two years.

"The most has been 34 different people walking their dogs in just one day, and the farmer has had to request walkers to leave his land several times.”

Portland Park in Kirkby, from where dog-walkers often stray on to the nearby private land that is the subject of the planning application.

FTK9 is a company with more than 20 years’ experience of training patrol and detection dogs. It holds contracts with government agencies and the Ministry Of Defence, as well as private bodies.

If given the go-ahead, the field would be open for private hire seven days a week, from 7 am to 9 pm. Four car-parking spaces would be provided, and all dog mess would be disposed of in trade-waste bins at FTK9’s kennels.

The planning application is an advancement of a similar one submitted last month when Lee asked if prior approval was required for the change of use.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the fresh proposal and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, July 22 for a decision or recommendation.