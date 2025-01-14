Disused and unsafe changing rooms on Sutton recs could soon be demolished
The brick-built buildings, with pitched roofs, stand on the recreation grounds at Hill Crescent and Stamper Crescent.
Ashfield District Council has submitted a planning application to its own officers to determine if prior approval is required to knock them down.
The application says: “The buildings are no longer used and have had their services disconnected.
"But they remain an anti-social behaviour and safety issue. We propose controlled demolition, using a mechanical digger, or similar, and grass reinstatement.
"Where possible, rubble will be separated and recycled to minimise the amount of waste going to landfill.”
If permission is granted, the council hopes to complete the demolitions by the end of this month.
Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:
12 Hampshire Court, Jacksdale – single-storey extension at side and rear.
174 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – larger, new front entrance porch, and advertisement.
Orchard View, 18A Dixie Street, Jacksdale – application for outline planning permission, with all matters reserved, for one dwelling and a garage.
St Thomas’s Church, Kingsway, Kirkby – garden area with shed, fencing and pond.
Portal Ltd, Sherwood Business Park, Little Oak Drive, Annesley – application to determine if prior approval is required for demolition of office building.
1 Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby – application to discharge conditions relating to previously granted planning permission, relating to roads, driveways, parking areas, footpaths, traffic management and street maintenance.
Wansley Hall, Tithe Barn, Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood – construction of outbuilding, comprising garage, car port and storage to the front.
Hucknall Leisure Centre, Linby Road, Hucknall – application to determine if prior approval is required for proposed solar panels.
182B Watnall Road, Hucknall – change of use from residential to residential care home for young people, complete with car parking and access.
1 Sandy Lane, Hucknall – application for lawful development certificate for proposed single-storey extension at rear.
38 Hayden Lane, Hucknall – two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension, with associated alterations.
228 Moor Road, Papplewick – construction of single-storey extension at side and rear, plus rear dormer and raised patio at rear and alterations to fenestration and cladding.