Derelict office block could be converted into flats -- all the latest Ashfield plans

A derelict block of former offices in Sutton, which has deteriorated into an eyesore, could soon be converted into flats.

Ashfield District Council has received a planning application for a change of use from commercial to residential at the building, which sits at 84-86 Outram Street in the town centre.

The proposal is to create five one-bedroom flats, with the help of a new two-storey extension at the rear and a loft conversion to form a room within the roof space.

The sizeable, terraced building originally comprised two commercial units, which were then knocked into one. It has been vacant for some time and currently looks extremely rundown.

The derelict office block on Outram Street in Sutton. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The property came up for sale earlier this year when it was described as “holding a prominent position, with a substantial rear garden and scope for conversion into residential”.

Its asking price at an auction in June was £110,000 but, according to The Move Market website, it sold for £120,000.

The planning application has been submitted by Gurjinder Sidhu, the 37-year-old director of a Sutton Coldfield-based company called GKS8892 Ltd, which is involved in the letting and operating of real estate.

The council’s environmental health tram says it has no objections to the plan, which is now being considered by planning officers. They have set a deadline date of Sunday, December 14 to make a decision or recommendation.

Work to trees at the Duke Of Wellington pub in Kirkby is the subject of a planning application. (PHOTO BY: Camra)

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council in recent days include these:

Unit A, Thomas House, Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton – application for consent to display advertisement, externally illuminated by LED lighting, plus fascia signage for the shop front.

31 Nursery Avenue, Sutton – application for lawful development certificate for existing use of an outbuilding as a home gym, hobby space and home office.

Land at Harrier Park, Dorey Way, Hucknall – application to discharge a condition relating to historic building recording details, with regard to planning permission already granted.

7 Pompeia Close, Hucknall – certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension.

Silver Trees, 28A Charnwood Street, Sutton – application for work to lime, horse chestnut and beech trees, all covered by a preservation order.

1 Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby – proposal for advertisement comprising four non-illuminated flagpoles, one totem sign and Heras banners (custom-printed mesh covers).

Duke Of Wellington pub, Church Street, Kirkby – work to sycamore, willow, cherry and mixed species trees, all within a conservation area.

Land to east of Stoneyford Road, Sutton – application for approval of details reserved by a condition of planning permission already granted to Gleeson Homes for 112 dwellings. The condition relates to surface water.

Stanley House Croft, Stanley Lane, Stanley – proposal for one-and-a-half-storey extension at side of existing property.

3 Harwood Place, Sutton – extension to existing outbuilding.

10 Cedar Close, Skegby – single-storey rear extension.

Beechwood Court retirement housing complex, Beechwood Close, Sutton – replacement of roof tiles.

75 Outram Street, Sutton – shop-front alterations.

200 Papplewick Lane, Hucknall – proposal for single-storey workshop in front garden.

Public open space, Hardwick Lane, Sutton – application for non-material amendment, relating to fencing, to planning permission already granted

