Demolition project could improve care home -- all the latest Mansfield plans

A demolition proposal to improve and extend a care home is among the latest bundle of planning applications received by Mansfield District Council.

Woodhouse Road Care Home, rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission, is a small business that operates from the main building at 31, Woodhouse Road.

A large three-storey house, comprising eight bedrooms and providing supported accommodation, it is run by Hope Super Jobs, a leading professional care service that offers a comprehensive range of specialist help for vulnerable adults and children.

Within its grounds is a detached garage which, according to Hope, is “dilapidated and falling apart”. So Marlene Joseph, the company’s chief, has submitted a planning application to demolish it and replace it with a two-bedroom bungalow.

Woodhouse Road Care Home in Mansfield, where a new bungalow could soon be built as part of an extension plan. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Planning papers say the bungalow would act as an extension to the care home, “providing additional accommodation, contributing to the local housing supply and making efficient use of under-utilised land”.

Mrs Joseph’s agent, Kirk Morrison of the Kent-based architects, Huram Design Studio, says the new building would be constructed using “high-quality materials”, with “a design that respects the local vernacular”. It would have a rear garden and off-street parking for at least one vehicle.

The bungalow would “harmonise with the street scene”, have no impact on neighbours and no adverse effect on highway safety.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and are aiming to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Friday, November 21.

Other planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

235 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – work to tree covered by preservation order.

21 Burns Lane, Warsop – render to side and rear of property.

25 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield – work to five trees covered by preservation order.

3 Avocet Place, Warsop – installation of air source heat pump.

3 The Links, Mansfield – removal of four trees covered by preservation order.

27 New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse – amendment to application for single-storey side extension, to remove proposed bay window and replace with flush window.

39 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – removal of one tree and work to another tree covered by preservation order.

26 Robin Down Lane, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension and alteration to external materials.

19 Bloomsbury Gardens, Mansfield – work to tree covered by preservation order.

