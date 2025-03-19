Demolition of ‘liability’ Nottinghamshire Council building will cost £2.5m

Demolishing a ‘liability’ Nottinghamshire Council building is expected to cost £2.5m, it has been revealed.

The building, known as CLASP (Consortium of Local Authorities Special Programme), has sat at the side of County Hall in West Bridgford, the council’s headquarters before its move to Oak House near Hucknall this month, since 1965.

Early feasibility works have estimated the demolition of CLASP would cost approximately £2.5m.

The authority plans to demolish the building as part of regenerating the County Hall site to make it ‘more attractive’ to potential developers who may plan to redevelop the historic site.

The 'liability' CLASP building at County Hall is to be demolished at a cost of £2.5m. Photo: Submitted

Coun Keith Girling (Con) said: “What we’re doing is clearing the site to make it more attractive for someone to come along and purchase the site.”

Coun Girling called the building a ‘liability’ and continued: “While it’s up it’s a liability, open to be broken into – it’s cost effective to get rid of it completely.

“It’s over its use-by date and because of the asbestos, the removal of it, it puts the costs up quite considerably, but nothing in comparison to if we sold the site with the CLASP buildings up.

“Whenever we’ve negotiated with developers for them to develop, the developer put a big price on it, but using our trusted partners, the price to demolish it is a fair price.”

Coun Keith Girling (left), with council leader Coun Sam Smith, says demolishing the CLASP building will make the site more attractive to potential purchasers. Photo: Submitted

He added that demolition works could start ‘imminently’ but how long the works will take will depend on what is found as works progress.

The CLASP building was originally built to have around a 50-year life expectancy.

Coun Girling believes the County Hall site will better serve as two sites for developers.

He said: “I believe it’s probably beneficial to have two sites – County Hall as one site and where the CLASP building stands as another.

"I think it would maximise our return on it.”

County Hall currently costs more than £1.7m to run each year.

Essential maintenance costs for the site exceed £30m over the next 12 years, with an additional £28m needed to bring it up to modern standards.

The costs were behind the council’s decision to move to the new Oak House headquarters at Top Wighay this month.

The demolition of CLASP could lead to an annual revenue saving of £100,000 per year, the council says.