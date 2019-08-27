Decision date for 320-house plan between Mansfield and Warsop set

Plans to build 320 homes at land in Spion Kop are set to go before Mansfield District Council’s planning committee next week.

The development, just off Mansfield Road, would see the houses built on land adjacent to the A60 road connecting Warsop and Spion Kop to Mansfield and Mansfield Woodhouse.

But the scheme has been recommended to be refused due to numerous concerns raised by both members of the public and councillors on Warsop Parish Council.

It also saw more than a dozen objections and just one comment in favour on the council planning portal.

In the objections, residents raised concerns about the “increase in traffic adding to congestion along the A60” as well as the supply for healthcare, schools and shopping facilities.

The plans will be decided at the planning meeting on Thursday, September 5.