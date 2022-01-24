MP Darren Henry in Kimberley town centre.

According to figures released by IPSA, Mr Henry spent £30,974 on accommodation, £13,897 on 'miscellaneous', £40,991 on office costs, £5,084 on staff travel and £185,781 on staffing this financial year.

He has so far spent £15,638.75 on business costs, including staff, in 2021/22.

The Tax Payers' Alliance, set up in 2004 to challenge what MPs spend taxpayer money on, said: "Britain’s most expensive MP was the member for Broxtowe, Darren Henry, with total spending of £280,936.

“This compares to the least expensive MP which was the member for Kettering, Philip Hollobone, spending £80,709.

"The average cost of an MP was £203,880 in 2020/21, a 29.2% increase from the average £157,747 spent in 2019/20."

Mr Henry has attributed the costs to an "exceptionally busy year for correspondence" and having to employ additional staff.

In a statement, the MP said: "2020/21 was a difficult year for my team, with long-term staff sickness which raised extra staffing costs.

"It was also an exceptionally busy year for correspondence requiring me to employ extra staff in order for my constituents to still receive assistance during an incredibly difficult period.

“These costs were covered by IPSA granting me a contingency fund. IPSA have confirmed that the contingency budget for 20/21 was spent exclusively on staffing costs.

"All my expenses have been verified and granted by IPSA in accordance with the rules and I am acutely aware that this is public money and do all I can to keep them reasonable.

"I do not claim for travel costs within the constituency for myself, but I will not have staff out of pocket for anything they do that is work related.

“As well as being a Member of Parliament it is also important to remember I am an employer who has a responsibility for the welfare of my staff.