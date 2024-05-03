Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Counting in the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election also takes place today.

Voters across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire went to the polls yesterday (Thursday) to chose the first mayor of the new East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA), which will have access to more than £4 billion of new investment in the region for skills, transport, housing and regeneration and net zero – with further investment likely to follow.

Nottinghamshire voters also chose the next person who will be in charge of the county’s policing and holding the force to account.

Counting in the first East Midlands mayor election will begin this morning with the result early this afternoon. Photo: Submitted

The mayor election count will be held at Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre in Nottingham.

The first stage will see the ballots verified, which ensures that the correct number have been brought to the count, started at 9am.

This is expected to conclude around 12pm, after which the main count for the East Midlands mayor will begin.

The result of the mayoral race could come in anywhere from 1.30pm to 2.30pm if everything goes smoothly.

The PCC count will then begin around 2.30pm, with results expected around 4pm to 5pm.