You are Nott Alone - new website aims to support young people in Notts with mental health issues

NottAlone – nottalone.org.uk – brings a range of mental health advice and help for young people together in one place.

There are dedicated sections for young people looking for help and guidance, parents and carers who may have concerns and also professionals who work with children and young people.

It aims to offer information and advice, as well as signposting to services available so young people can get any help they may need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homepage of the website.

The site also covers a range of needs including anxiety, bullying, eating problems, bereavement, low mood and self-esteem, and more.

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire Council children and young people’s committee chairman, said: “With so many contributors, including local young people, the NottAlone resource reflects a truly multi-partner approach to supporting the emotional wellbeing of our children and young people.

“This site means young people can now easily find advice about issues they might be worried about and find local mental health support when they need it. We hope it will make a real difference to young people and their families in the community.”

Dr Julie Attfield, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust executive director of mental health, said: “The NottAlone website is a fantastic resource.

“Having easily accessibly information and advice for mental health support all in one place, and knowing where to get help if it’s needed is so important, and this website offers just that.

“We hope it will help many young people and their families to get the support they need.”