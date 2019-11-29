Works to restore historic King's Mill viaduct underway

Restoration works on a historic viaduct at Kings Mill Reservoir which will see vital repairs and repainting have officially got underway.

The restoration project earmarks the anniversary for the opening of the viaduct 200 years ago. The landmark is part of the historic Mansfield to Pinxton Railway which played a key role in the industrial period in Ashfield and Mansfield.

The King's Mill Reservoir viaduct is being restored.

The much-anticipated viaduct restoration, which is being carried out by firm Akroyd Ltd, includes vegetation clearance, stonework repairs and cleaning, repointing, patress plate repainting, deck resurfacing and drainage improvements.

It comes as part of a £232,000 investment by National Lottery’s Heritage Fund, which aims to celebrate and restore heritage spots across the country.

And the special anniversary of the viaduct has been celebrated throughout 2019 by the Kirkby & District Archaeological Group – which is playing a key role in the renovations.

Denis Hill, president of the group, said: “We would like to thank the National Lottery Heritage Fund, who awarded the funding, and all those who play the National Lottery for their support; without them this celebration would not be possible.

“We are very lucky to have such an organisation that helps preserve our local and national heritage.”

Ashfield District Council says the works will be a “turning point” in the district’s tourism economy.

Theresa Hodgkinson, director of place and communities at the council said: “We’re proud to be overseeing the works to restore such an important industrial landmark.

“The Mill Waters project would not be possible without National Lottery Players and it’s bringing a vast amount of improvements to Kings Mill Reservoir through to Sutton Lawn.

“It will be a turning point in Ashfield’s visitor economy, as well as benefiting wildlife and activity participation.”

The Mill Waters project is also supported by funding of £48,000 from Mansfield District Council.

Martyn Saxton, Head of Planning and Regeneration at Mansfield District Council, said: “We are pleased to support work to restore an important industrial heritage landmark as part of the Mill Waters project.

“This scheme will undoubtedly help to put this area on the map for visitors as well as providing environmental and leisure benefits for local people.”

The renovations are expected to be complete by February 2020.