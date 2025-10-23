Work starts on Kingsway Park sports hub

Temporary changing rooms have been set up on Kingsway Park, Kirkby, marking the start of the Council’s multi-million-pound investment works.

The project, known as Kingsway Park Sports Hub, is one of the Council’s 17 projects funded partly by their £62.6m Towns Deal, and aims to improve access to sports on the park for everyone.

As part of the improvement works the current changing rooms are being demolished at the start of November, making way for new changing facilities for football, tennis, hockey and other sports. The plans also include a new bowls pavilion, extended car parking, new football pitches and refurbishment of the existing grass pitches.

During the works, the children’s play area, skate park and the Acre View Café will all remain open. The Acre View Café will be kept as is and will become a separate building from the new changing facilities.

Cllr Dale Grounds outside the existing changing rooms on Kingsway Park, Kirkby

The Council is hoping to secure funding towards new football pitches from the Football Foundation, a sports charity who aim to make sure everyone has a great place to play.

Cllr Dale Grounds, Councillor for Kingsway, said “I am over the moon to see the start of the improvement works here on Kingsway Park. It’s a fantastic park that is used heavily by families, dog walkers, and countless sports clubs so they will all benefit from this project. The Council knows how important it is for people of all ages to have safe places to enjoy sport, not just for the physical benefits but for mental health and wellbeing”.