Work on Shirebrook Memorial Gardens set to start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first phase of Bolsover District Council’s Shirebrook Market Place: REimagined project will start on site on Monday 1 July 2024.

The project will see the creation of new, attractive memorial gardens to complement the magnificent mining memorial that was unveiled in May 2023.

Not only will the memorial gardens improve the design quality of the town centre, they are intended to provide a contemplative space for people visiting the memorial and also a pleasant spot for workers and shoppers to take their lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on this initial investment, the Council has been successful in securing funding for the project from both the Valencia Communities Fund via the Landfill Communities Fund and through the Bolsover Community Woodlands project.

Artist impression of Shirebrook Market Place

This funding has enabled the authority to commission Jamieson Contracting to carry out the resurfacing and tree works involved in creating the Memorial Gardens and the work is scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

Bolsover District Council have also engaged with Lathams Architects whose plan includes detailed design work to create the attractive memorial gardens that will flank the memorial.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “High streets are changing, and we must adapt to make sure that what is in our town centres represents what people need and expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plans we have will significantly improve the market place, make better use of the space and provide a central area that people will want to visit, where they can relax and have a cuppa or a bite to eat and watch the world go by, whilst also providing more footfall for our businesses.”