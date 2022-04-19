What Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley does in the Commons

Analysis shows how often the Conservative MP for Mansfield has voted, how many debates he has taken part in and how many parliamentary questions he has asked since the last General Election.

The figures, from the House of Commons Library, show the activities of MPs between the state opening of Parliament on December 16, 2019, and March 7, 2021.

Of the 491 votes over this time, Coun Ben Bradley recorded 418 ayes or noes.

He recorded no vote, or abstained, on 73 occasions, giving a participation rate of 85 per cent.

Coun Bradley’s participation has been questioned, due to his other roles as Nottinghamshire Council leader and member for Mansfield North, but this was above the average for all UK politicians who have sat in the Commons since the election of 81 per cent.

Several MPs had participation rates as high as 95 per cent, while fellow Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope voted in just 36 per cent of divisions.

The HoC Library said MPs may not vote because they are carrying out other work related to their roles, while participation rates may be affected by ‘pairing arrangements’, where MPs from different parties who cannot attend agree to cancel out one another’s vote.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader.

Before divisions, debates are held for Members to discuss policy, laws and topical issues to help reach an informed decision.

Since the last election, Coun Bradley has taken part in 87 debates, speaking 43,361 words.

By comparison, the average MP has spoken 44,530 words over the same period and Prime Minister Boris Johnson about 394,000.

These include spoken contributions and oral questions in the House of Commons chamber and in Westminster Hall, but not those shorter than four words.

The figures also show Coun Bradley, who was elected to his seat on June 8, 2017, has asked 165 Parliamentary Questions since the last election.

These are put formally to a government minister about a matter they are responsible for – to seek information or to press for action from the Government.

This included 28 put to a government minister in person, 118 in writing and six topical questions – those asked during the last 15 minutes of most ministerial question sessions.