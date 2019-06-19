Warsop Parish councillor ‘impressed’ with new mayor

A Warsop councillor said he is looking forward to the tenure of Mansfield district’s new mayor.

Councillor John Kerr, of Warsop Parish Council and a former member of Mansfield District Council, welcomed the presence of Andy Abrahams at the latest parish council meeting.

Mr Abrahams, the new mayor of Mansfield, was questioned by Coun Kerr at the meeting about his “commitments” for Warsop, and said his presence was “positive”.

He said: “I hope Warsop will be important to the new mayor.

“It’s positive to see the mayor at Warsop Parish Council.

“Now I hope the new administration, under a new mayor, can deliver for Warsop and listen to the concerns of the people.”

A number of other councillors thanked Mr Abrahams for his attendance as the meeting closed.