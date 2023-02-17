Warsop Parish Council joins Mansfield authority in freezing its share of council tax

Warsop Parish Council has voted “unanimously” in favour of freezing its share of the annual bill for 2023/24.

The authority follows Mansfield Council in freezing its precept for the next 12 months – although residents will still see an increase in their bills after Conservative-controlled Nottinghamshire Council, Nottinghamshire Fire Authority and Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire’s Conservative police and crime commissioner, all revealed plans to raise their share.

Coun Andy Burgin, parish council chairman, said: “The council unanimously voted in favour of freezing the precept for the coming year.

Coun Andy Burgin, Warsop Parish Council chairman.

“Although any increase would be small in comparison to the other authorities, we didn’t want to add to the significant financial pressures many people in our community are facing due to the current cost-of-living crisis.”

It means the additional precept for people in Warsop, on top of the bill paid across the rest of Mansfield, remains at £22.85 for a band A property, £26.66 for band B, £30.47 for band C and £34.28 for a band D home.

