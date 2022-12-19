Warsop footpath concerns mean Government inspectors could be asked to decide fate of derelict cinema redevelopment

The footpath, behind Burns Lane and Church Street, needs to be closed so the new development at the former Strand Cinema can take shape.

If the development did go ahead, it would see the demolition of the vacant former cinema, for a retail park.

The plans, put forward by the ARBA Group in 2019, were approved in October 2019, but no progress has been made, because the plans hinge on the footpath being legally closed so demolition and construction can begin.

An artist's impression of the planned scheme.

However, a long-standing objection from a nearby business has meant no agreement on closing the footpath could be made.

Council planning documents say The Plough pub, on Church Street, has objected to the loss of the path, as it would stop access to its delivery yard, which could result in the closure of the pub.

However, The ARBA Group has told the council access would still be provided to the pub and its planned closure of the path would not impact the business and once the development is complete, a “secure, lit, compliant route” will be created in its place via the retail park.

In planning documents, the applicant said: “The closure enables the development of a consented scheme.

“When complete, [this] will then provide a secure, lit, compliant route between Church Street and Burns Lane via the car park.

“In our view, the closure enabling the scheme to be developed will provide a considerably improved landscape between Burns Lane and Church Street.

But the council says it cannot determine whether the footpath should be closed due to the pub’s objection still standing.

Unless the objection is dropped, the council says the development cannot legally come forwards, meaning it is likely to refer the application to the Government planning inspectorate for a decision.

In a report to the council’s planning committee this week, the council said: “Given the outstanding objection … the committee cannot confirm the closure of the footpath at this time.

“Therefore, it must be referred to the planning inspectorate for determination, unless the objection is withdrawn.”