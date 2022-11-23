Vulnerable Nottinghamshire residents to benefit from support with cost of living before Christmas

Conservative-led Nottinghamshire Council has announced £700,000 of support measures including grants, benefits advice and ways to cut down on energy bills this winter.

The funding includes grants for voluntary and community groups, an expansion of the benefits team to offer cost of living advice and funding to provide expert advice on improving energy efficiency at home.

Coun Matt Barney, council cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said the authority is offering face-to-face advice more, as it is “aware some people can’t afford the cost of making a phone call or accessing help online”.

Support measures are being put in place.

Local groups will be able to apply for £450,000 worth of grants under the council’s Local Community Fund for the 17-month scheme.

Similar grants will also be available to community groups in need of contributions towards their own rising energy bills.

Through the expansion of the council’s benefits team using £100,000, residents will be encouraged to come forward to find out how to claim the benefits they are entitled to.

The team’s remit will also be widened, so staff can offer cost-of-living advice face to face.

“The team has been experiencing a high demand for benefits advice above current capacity and there is a growing need to keep the public well informed with emerging advice on cost-of-living pressures”, County Council documents stated.

The final £150,000 will be used to improve the energy efficiency of boilers to save struggling households up to £267 a year in bills.

“Appointments will be booked for home visits to the most vulnerable and those on a low income so that they can be shown how to lower the flow temperature of their boiler”, documents stated.

Coun Barney said community-led projects will be helped to continue their “essential work” with the funding.

He said: “This includes offering ‘cook and eat’ sessions where residents can better plan, cook and share nutritious, affordable meals.

“There’s about £15 billion of unclaimed benefits in the UK, which is why we are bolstering the size and scope of our benefits team to help residents access the financial support they are entitled to.