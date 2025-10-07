Volunteers honoured at Greenwood Community Awards

Dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain and enhance Nottinghamshire’s green spaces and parks have been recognised at a special ceremony.

They were honoured at the Greenwood Community Awards 2025, which have made a welcome return to the calendar for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The showpiece event was held at Boughton Pumping House, near Ollerton, and saw the work of 11 inspirational individuals and organisations recognised.

Awards were presented by guests of honour, BBC Springwatch presenter, Jack Baddams, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Madam Chairman, Councillor Jan Goold, and Greenwood Community Forest champion, Councillor James Gamble.

Gill Grievson, left, who retired from her role in the Greenwood team last year and had been the organiser of many of the previous award events, is pictured receiving her Recognition Award from Liz Hopkins, Woodland Creation Community Liaison Officer, and Helen Mitchem, Partnership Outreach Manager.

The event was organised by Greenwood Community Forest in partnership with the Greenwood Community Forum, a network of organisations and groups from across Nottinghamshire which are made up of local people who are passionate about green spaces, woodlands and parks in their neighbourhood.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Forum.

Volunteers receiving awards were:

Tony Wardell, Maun Conservation Group, for sharing his extensive knowledge of birds with members and helping everyone to appreciate and recognise bird life in the area.

Rebecca and Mark Favill, Friends of Moor Pond Woods, who have embraced their new environment and have become a cornerstone for the group’s work sessions where they tackle any task asked of them enthusiastically. They have visited the site at other times taking a keen interest in spotting and recording species.

Imogen Clayson, Friends of Bestwood Country Park Wildlife Group, for her commitment and determination in delivering tangible improvements for wildlife in Bestwood Country Park.

Phil Orme, Friends of Gedling Country Park, for his work photographing the scenery and wildlife in the park and was nominated for recording the development of the park over the years.

Bob and Margaret Turner for their exceptional and sustained dedication through their tireless work with the Friends of Colliers Wood, Moorgreen. For many years, they have served not only as active members, but as the driving force behind the group’s growth, resilience, and impact.

Jayne Wadsworth, Friends of King George V Recreation Ground, Carlton, for being an incredible litter picker who goes out in all weather two or three times a week to keep the park clean. She goes above and beyond what is required and gets involved in events and attends committee meetings on a regular basis.

Dave and Ethan McArdle at Holroyd Wood, near Cotgrave, won an Innovation Award for building a ‘wonderful’ shelter in the woods to escape the rain.

The Friends of Moor Pond Woods won an Innovation Award for forming a partnership with the County Council’s Green Spaces team and the Parish Council to design and build a replacement bridge. The team successfully demolished the old bridge and built the new bridge in three days over Easter 2025.

Hayley Sears, Friends of Bestwood Country Park Wildlife Group, won the photographic competition voted for by attendees on the night.

BBC Springwatch presenter, Jack Baddams, centre, is pictured with fellow guests of honour, Nottinghamshire County Council's Madam Chairman, Cllr Jan Goold, and Greenwood Community Forest champion, Councillor James Gamble.

Two recognition awards were also presented; one posthumously to a committed volunteer, supporter and previous chairman of the forum, Colin Barson, who died earlier this year, and the other to Gill Grievson, who retired from her role within the Greenwood Team last year and had been the organiser of many of the previous award events.

Cllr Gamble said: “I was delighted to attend the Greenwood Community Awards where we honoured a group of wonderful people who go out of their way and give so much to help.

“The volunteers’ contribution is fantastic, and we are grateful for everything they do to promote, maintain and enhance green spaces, woodlands and parks close to where they live.

“I would like to thank Greenwood Community Forest and the Greenwood Community Forum for their excellent work to bring back this awards event, which I know means so much to so many people, and guest of honour, Jack Baddams, for his thoroughly enjoyable presentation.

“It was a hugely successful event and, now that it’s returned to the calendar, I’m sure it will go from strength to strength. Well done to everyone involved.”

The Greenwood Community Forest initiative is hosted by the County Council's conservation team.