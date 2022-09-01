‘Visual monstrosity’ 5G mast unanimously turned down on Mansfield gateway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Council’s planning committee unanimously rejected the mast and its accompanying equipment cabinets during their latest meeting.

The telecommunications technology had been planned for Nottingham Road, near High Oakham School, on a busy, tree-lined road heading in and out of the town.

However, the committee rejected the plans over concerns the almost 60-feet tower would be ‘harmful to the character and appearance’ of the busy road.

Looking south along the A60 Nottingham Road in Mansfield, from the junction with Forest Road.

The meeting also heard from people living nearby who feared the tower, which would provide 5G internet signal to thousands of homes, would alter the area’s ‘historic appearance’.

Edward Barker, who lives close to the proposed site, said: “I appeal to you not to allow the erection of such a visual monstrosity on one of the oldest and most established approach roads in Mansfield.

“This 60ft steel tower and its cabinets are visually more akin to belonging to NASA than in the leafy tree-lined roads with lime trees planted in the 19th Century.

“Please preserve and do not alter Nottingham Road’s historic appearance.”

Councillors were recommended to refuse the plans after the authority’s planning department said they believed they would be harmful.

However, the council did admit the mast would have benefits too.

A department spokesman told councillors: “This sizeable, utilitarian mast would detract from the character of the setting and undermine the appearance of the area.

“It sits above the trees and the neighbouring property and a refusal is, therefore, recommended on that basis.

“There would be economic and social benefits associated with providing the new infrastructure and it would improve the communications network.

“These aspects do weigh in favour of the proposal. However, it’s considered it would be harmful to the character and appearance of the area and would conflict with local plan policies.”

In refusing the plans, councillors said the mast should be placed in built-up, industrial areas to prevent an impact on residential areas.

Coun Teresa Hanstock, who represents Sherwood, said: “Anybody who’s been up Nottingham Road knows how badly we need telephone communication up there, because you can’t get a signal.

“But we don’t want that there. It needs to go on an industrial park and I’d be surprised if everybody on the committee didn’t vote this way too.”

CK Hutchinson Networks, the developer behind the plans, said the new mast would not have a ‘detrimental impact’.

The company, which is working alongside phone firm Three to boost 5G coverage in the town, said there is an ‘acute need’ for the mast due to the current ‘limited’ network capacity.

It said: “The mast would assimilate well into the immediate street scene and not be detrimental.

“The design of the proposed antenna and ground-based cabinets is considered to be the least visually intrusive option available.