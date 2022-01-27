‘Very important day’ as Notts council signs domestic abuse charter

Coun Gordon Wheeler, council personnel committee chairman, said it was a ‘very important day for us all’ and signing the charter was a ‘tangible commitment’ to supporting staff.

The union GMB created the charter to call on employers to support staff experiencing domestic abuse, by ensuring they will not be disadvantaged at work and will be supported.

Employers who sign the charter will also train staff to be able to support staff.

Nottinghamshire Council has signed a domestic abuse charter.

Statistics show one in four women and one in six men in the UK have endured domestic abuse in a lifetime – and an estimated 2.4 million people experienced domestic abuse in 2021 in England and Wales.

Coun Wheeler said: “This pledges accessible and confidential support to any employees during domestic violence and abuse.

“We recognise domestic abuse and violence is perpetrated every hour of every day.

“The signing of this charter is further demonstration of the council’s ongoing commitment to supporting any member of the workforce experiencing domestic abuse or violence.

“We want to create a working environment where our employees feel comfortable seeking support and knowing they will not be judged or stigmatised for having done so.

“We care deeply about our employees and value the contributions they make.”

Adana Godden, GMB regional organiser at the council said: “Signing this charter shows your commitment to keeping your employees safe.

“I encourage anyone who works for the council who is affected by domestic abuse, and maybe feeling isolated, afraid, alone to please access the charter and seek in confidence the information and support on offer.”