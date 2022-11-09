‘Unfortunate’ phrasing blamed as council says new £8m health hub ‘not a replacement’ for Meden Sports Centre

But the council has repeatedly said the facility will not be a direct alternative for the now-closed hub, which shut for good in 2018 after concerns over costs and the building’s condition.

Now the council has said comments made by its planning consultant Roberts Limbrick were an “unfortunate turn of phrase”.

An artist's impression of the planned development.

It added this is “not our line on the health hub” and confirmed the planning documents will be amended to reflect the authority’s stance.

It says the building will be “first and foremost a community building” and is “not a leisure centre”, which is why the facility will not be classed as a direct replacement.

A council spokeswoman said: “The Warsop Health Hub is a fit-for-purpose centre for wellbeing that was designed based on the needs of the community.

“Following the closure of Meden Sports Centre in 2018, partner organisations have worked together to create a facility that meets the outcomes of community consultation that has taken place over recent years.

“The new facility will bring new benefits for health, wellbeing and community cohesion and we look forward to the project progressing.”

Planning documents show the building will be based in Carr Lane Park, off Carr Lane, on land currently used as a car park.

The new facility will include 44 car parking spaces with an additional four disabled and three electric charging spaces.

It will also have an eight metres by 15m swimming pool with water play facilities, a gym suite and a multi-purpose hall that can be used for badminton and basketball.

The single-storey building will also include “flexible, multi-purpose spaces that can be intensively used for a variety of activity and fitness uses”, as well as by community groups.