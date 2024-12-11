Tree and woodland strategy to take root

Bolsover District Council is developing its first ever Tree and Woodland strategy to help improve air quality, enhancing biodiversity and create vibrant outdoor spaces for future generations.

The Council will work with leading experts in this field, Treeconomics, to look at the canopy across Bolsover District and set out how they can ensure that all communities get good access to trees and woodland.

It will encompass a range of goals, including:

· increased tree planting,

Trees in autumn colour

· protection of existing woodlands, and

· long-term plans for tree maintenance and conservation efforts.

By fostering a healthy tree canopy, the Council will be aiming to mitigate climate change impacts, increase natural habitats for wildlife and improve the well-being of local communities.

As climate change tightens its hold with warmer, wetter winters and drier hotter summers, coupled with more extreme weather events, the strategy will reflect the Council’s ambitions to cherish trees and woodlands and make them more resilient and adaptable.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Anne Clarke said, “This strategy calls for us all to come together to beat climate change, and through its delivery, we can help achieve a better natural environment in Bolsover District.

“From healthy woodlands to animal habitats we must do all we can to help create a common goal of ensuring the best outcomes for people, nature and climate.”

Over the past couple of years Bolsover District Council has planted thousands of trees on Fox Green and Lark Rise Woods in Creswell, as well as creating several orchards in local communities such as South Normanton, Whitwell and Whaley Thorns.

The strategy is in its early stages of being developed and it is expected to be formally adopted in 2025.