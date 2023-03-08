Trade union members condemn Labour decision over Broxtowe MP candidate

Coun Marshall, Broxtowe Council member for Beeston West and Broxtowe Labour Group deputy leader, said he felt “huge disappointment” at missing out.

The TUC branch said the Labour Party was founded largely by the Trade Union movement to ensure working people had representatives in Parliament.

Coun Greg Marshall. He is disappointed to miss out on the shortlist to be Labour's parliamentary candidate for Broxtowe, having been beaten at the last two general elections.

It said: “Nottinghamshire, Mansfield and Nottingham Trades Council officers condemn the decision to exclude Coun Marshall from the long list for selection as Broxtowe Labour prospective parliamentary candidate.

“Coun Marshall has given solidarity to every trade union in struggle over many years and has been a strong defender of the public services many union members deliver. Almost every affiliated trade union that has nominated a candidate in the Broxtowe selection process nominated him.

“After the undemocratic exclusion of Jeremy Corbyn from Islington North’s selection process, this is a further signal trade unions are being denied democratic rights within Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, despite contributing significant financial support.

“Workers need political representation that supports their action against the cost-of-living squeeze and stands for policies such as re-nationalisation, opposition to cuts, and for the repeal of the Tory anti-union laws. Local branches have made clear they see Coun Marshall as the best representative of their interests.