Three Mansfield Woodhouse sites among four permanent plots for gypsies, travellers and travelling showpeople

Councillors in Mansfield are due to consider the final four land plots proposed as permanent sites for gypsies, travellers and travelling showpeople.

Four sites have been recommended from an initial pool of over 100 sites, based on national planning requirements and criteria.

Travellers have been evicted by Mansfield District Council on numerous sites over the past two years.

The recommended sites are Ley Lane – a safeguarded site for travelling showpeople; Longster Lane – a permanent site for travelling showpeople; Common Lane – transit site for gypsies and travellers; and Priory Road – a permanent site for gypsies and travellers.

The Common Lane site, on land owned by the council and rented out on the edge of Mansfield Woodhouse, would be for up to 10 pitches (20 caravans).

The Priory Road site, in Mansfield Woodhouse, currently unused council-owned land adjacent to allotments, would be for six permanent pitches and two pitches for visitors. This consists of one static caravan, touring caravan, amenity block and amenity space.

The Ley Lane site in Mansfield Woodhouse is privately owned and already in use as a permanent site for travelling showpeople, and the council will negotiate to maintain this.

The traveller site on Common Lane.

The Longster Lane site between Sookholme and Warsop Vale, a disused electricity sub station with a current planning application, would be used as a permanent site for travelling showpeople, accommodating up to six caravans.

Martyn Saxton, head of planning and regeneration at the council, said: “The council has a requirement to make adequate and appropriate provision for gypsies, travellers and travelling showpeople as part of its local plan and housing strategies.

“Government policy specifies that local authorities must identify and update each year a five-year supply of deliverable sites for gypsies and travellers.

“We have undertaken extensive assessments into available land and the criteria we have to meet for these sites to make them deliverable.”

The Longster Lane site.

Councillor Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, will consider a report on January 14 and put forward his recommendation to councillors on January 22.

The recommendations for four sites not being grouped together takes into account the need to meet the cultural differences between gypsies, travellers and travelling showpeople.

If the council approves the recommendations, the plans will undergo a further stage of public consultation, starting on January 25 until March 6.

Proposed traveller sites, greenfield land off Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse