Thousands of pounds of funding set for Notts charities

The money is set to fund projects including local food banks, community cafés and groups to continue supporting the most vulnerable people in the county.

Members of Nottinghamshire Council’s communities committee will be asked to approve funding for 21 organisations and charities when they meet this week.

A total of £297,565 will come from the Covid-19 partnership social recovery fund and £136,190 from the community hub food plan fund, while £36,136 of funding has already been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charities tackling food poverty and food insecurity are set to benefit.

Projects include:

Ashfield Citizens Advice Bureau – £29,544 to support the recruitment, training and salary of a full-time housing support officer for 12 months;

Ashfield Council – £35,000 towards funding a 12-month full-time post to address food insecurity;

Family Action, Ashfield. Mansfield – £8,063 to buy food ingredients to supplement already subsidised provisions to create a healthy balanced family meal. Funding will be used for a project worker and food costs to help 50 families;

Feeding Britain, Mansfield and Ashfield – £30,500 for the project which aims to improve the accessibility and affordability of nutritious food;

Let’s All Eat, Ashfield – £11,110 towards a social eating project to enable vulnerable people to access affordable and healthy food in deprived areas of Sutton. Funding will be used for venue hire, food, and volunteer training costs;

Mansfield Citizens Advice Bureau – £31,745 to support the recruitment of a full-time training and recruitment officer;

Mansfield CVS One Step at a Time – £11,781 to pay for a coordinator and equipment for the walk and talk programme, targeting those with mild depression and people who are isolated and lonely;

Nottinghamshire Together Partnership, countywide – £22,000 to fund a survey of the Nottinghamshire Community and Voluntary Sector to establish the health of the sector and to develop an action plan.