Tattoo studio, bridge and dog grooming salon among latest planning applications - but what developments are planned where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, January 17, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

33 Albert Street, Mansfield: External signage;

Hardwick Hall.

22 East Street, Warsop Vale: Porch to front of property;

70 Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

89 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Bedsit;

123 Sherwood Street, Warsop; Single-storey side extension;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

2 Mayflower Court, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

11 Oakland Road, Forest Town: Single-storey rear extension with pitched roof over existing flat roof;

13 Clifton Grove, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

39 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Extension of outbuilding.

Walkden Street pocket park, at the junction with Quaker Way, Mansfield town centre.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

31 Stanley Road, Forest Town: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

115 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Single-storey rear and side wraparound extension. Conditional permission;

120 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: First-floor rear extension over existing flat-roof extension. Conditional permission;

36-90 Bank End Close and Stone Bank, Berry Hill Quarry, Mansfield: 2.4-metre-high timber fence to rear gardens to screen the rock protection barrier which was installed as part of the cliff face stabilisation works. Conditional permission;

39 Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission;

2 Terrace Road, Mansfield: Works to three trees. Approved;

21 Meden Glen, Church Warsop: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions, internal alterations and porch to front. Conditional permission;

Walkden Street Pocket Park, Mansfield: Change of use to pocket park and installation of a slide and associated earthworks, safety surgacing and rocks to access the slide. Conditional permission;

Berry Hill Reservoir, Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Removal of 15 trees and works to five trees. Partial conditional permission.

Green light for dog grooming salon

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

75 Annesley Lane, Selston: Single-storey rear extension and front porch;

1 Laxton Avenue, Sutton: Two-storey side extension, pitch roof to the existing single-storey extension;

14 Wildflower Grove, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

10 Stamper Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey front, side and rear extensions

122A Outram Street, Sutton: Demolition of existing outbuildings and construction of two-storey office block;

Centre Plus, Market Place, Sutton: Change of use of first-floor office to tattoo studio;

11 Coburn Street, Sutton: Dwelling;

Field west of Felley Alpacas, Felley Mill Lane South, Underwood: Aviary.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

63 Rutland Road, Jacksdale: Change of use of garage to dog grooming salon. Conditional permission;

73 Dalestorth Road, Sutton: Remove existing garage and erect single-storey rear extension and double-storey side extension. Refused;

Alva Lodge, Kirkby Lane, Pinxton: Tree works. Withdrawn.

27 Wilson Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension and first-floor side extension over garage. Conditional permission;

17 Copeland Avenue, Kirkby: Orangery to rear. Conditional permission;

8-10 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use of shop to three apartments. Prior approval refused.

Bridge bid

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Chestnut View Farm, Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Single-storey dwelling;

Navigators Folly, Alexander Terrace, Pinxton: New vehicle bridge for domestic use to improve access to residence over river.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

37 Hartington Street, Langwith: Loft conversion to include a rear dormer. Approved;

Flat 1, Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Retention of change of use from dwelling to offices for use by National Trust staff. Conditional permission;

44 Woodfield Road, South Normanton: Double-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

72 Peveril Road, Tibshelf: Rear dormer loft conversion with internal and external alterations. Conditional permission;

Homes plan

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Chestnut Cottage, Church Road, Boughton: Single-storey side extension, dormer window to rear, demolition of existing garage and erection of new garage;

Land rear of 129 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Three dwellings;

1 The Willows, Squires Lane, Kings Clipstone: Demolition of existing outbuilding/garage and replacement garage and storage building;

The Old Stables, Newark Road, Wellow: Single-storey rear extension, new window to rear elevation and permission to retain works as constructed, excluding guttering and velux windows which are to be changed to cast metal rainwater goods and true conservation rooflights;

16 Grange Avenue, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension and garage conversion.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

291A Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Extension of existing loft conversion to create additional bedroom and bathroom, formation of new dormer to front elevation and alterations to existing rear dormer window. Refused;

Hanby Court, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Rear extension. Approved;

10 Amber Close, Rainworth: Wooden snug. Refused.

Garage rejected

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

38C Church Drive, Ravenshead: Single-storey front and rear extensions.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

2 Main Street, Papplewick: Detached garage. Refused;

51 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell beech tree, dead elm tree, dead silver birch treeand dying ash tree. Conditional permission.