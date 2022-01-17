Takeaway bid for bank site - but what developments are planned where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, January 10, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

1 Rectory Road, Church Warsop: Ground-floor side extension to create gym and garage space;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus shelter outside the Reindeer Inn, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield.

4-4A High Street, Warsop: Change of use from bank to hot food takeaway and flat at first floor, including a new shop front and door to front elevation;

18 Crompton Road, Pleasley: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions;

48 Bryony Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

Bus shelter 4005 0029, front of The Reindeer inn, Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Replace existing double-sided internally illuminated six-sheed bus shelter advertising displays with internally illuminated double-sided digital advertising displays;

Glapwell's old Plug & Feathers pub has been closed for a number of months.

11 Lingfield Close, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Birchwood House, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: Removal of two trees;

19-21 Church Street, Warsop: Change of use of first floor into two flats over existing shop with replacement windows and external fire escape to rear;

12 Jenford Street, Mansfield: First-floor rear extension;

Ashfield Council headquarters, Urban Road, Kirkby.

Greenbank, 9 Norfolk Drive, Mansfield: Works to tree and removal of two trees.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

289 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

55 Mount Crescent, Warsop: Single-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

22 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

6 Elmhurst Road, Forest Town: Flat-roof extension to garage on side elevation, Conditional permission;

Broadlands, 30 High Oakham Hill, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

Phase 2, Berry Hill, Lindhurst Way, Mansfield: Two electrical substations with landscaping. Conditional permission.

Industrial unit plan

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

99 Wild Hill, Teversal: Two two-storey dwellings with single garage and two parking bays;

58 Station Road, Sutton: Fencing;

Ashfield Hauliers, Southwell Lane, Kirkby: Steel-framed building;

63 Annesley Lane, Selston: Rear single-storey extension;

Craiglea, 5 Borders Avenue, Kirkby: New roof to form bedroom with velux windows within pitched roof;

23 Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby: Loft conversion including hip to gable and dormer to rear, two-storey and single-storey rear extension and detached garage;

Back car park, Ashfield Council, Urban Road, Kirkby: Extension to existing unit and creation of new industrial unit;

High Cliff, Park Lane, Selston: Agricultural building;

37 Main Street, Huthwaite: Two, two-bedroom, semi-detached houses;

4 Cowpasture Lane, Sutton: Two-storey rear extension;

6 Grange Cottages, Moor Road, Papplewick: Single-storey mono pitch lean-to extension;

2 Ash Crescent, Kirkby: Single-storey kitchen side extension.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

16 Gilcroft Street, Sutton: Detached annexe at rear of garden; Refused;

153 Westbourne Road, Sutton: Single-storey side extension and replace existing conservatory with single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

151 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

262 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, front porch, new obscure glass, ground-floor window to side elevation. Conditional permission;

Unit 2, Core27 Evo Business Park, Little Oak Drive, Annesley: Exterior signs, sign board to existing poles, delivery entrance sign to be fitted. Conditional permission.

Store plan for pub

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

1 Pinxton Court, Wharf Road, Pinxton: Vehicular access;

2 Acer Close, Pinxton: Side and rear extension to form new garage and utility room;

8 Collins Avenue, South Normanton: First-floor extension;

Plug & Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: Change of use from drinking establishment to convenience store, addition of pedestrian access ramp to front entrance, change of window to door on rear elevation;

78 Market Street, Shirebrook: Change of use from dog groomer shop to hot food take-away.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

36 Central Drive, Shirebrook: Retention of single-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission;

Telecommunications mast 11,516, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley: Existing 17.7-metre monopole to be removed and replaced with 20m monopole. Conditional permission;

1 Chestnut Drive, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Single-storey extension to rear and garage conversion. Approved;

48A New Street, South Normanton: Outbuilding for use as home gym. Conditional permission;

35 Wire Lane, Newton: Single-storey extension to the front and side. Conditional permission;

1 The Summit, Carter Lane, Shirebrook: Change of use of land from car park to storage of vehicles. Approved.

Holiday cottages refused

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

16 Highfield Drive, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey front extension;’

34 Sycamore Road, Ollerton: Single-storey extension to front of property, two-storey extension to rear, render front and side of the property, new sash-style windows to be installed for all new windows and to replace existing ones;

1 Mellors Road, Edwinstowe: Single-storey rear extension;

Land adjacent Churchside Cottages, Fishpool Road, Blidworth: Store shed – horticultural equipment and tool store.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Riddings Hill House, Combs Lane, Farnsfield: Three-bay garage. Approved;

Former Clipstone Colliery, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Permanent infilling of a redundant fan drift void with concrete foam. Approved;

9 Top Street, Rainworth: Rear extension and patio with garden room below. Refused;

Land to rear of 42 High Street, Edwinstowe: Three holiday cottages and new access gates, removal of two sycamore, group of small trees and shrubs and reduction of beech tree. Refused.

Biodigester bid

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Phoenix, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Double-storey front extension, lower ground-floor extension with front balcony and access platform and stairs and alterations to openings in the front elevation;

21 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey extension to front and side of property;

Abbeyfields Farm Cottage, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue, Newstead: Biodigester;

Bracken House, Blidworth Waye, Ravenshead: Single-storey side and rear extension, single-storey porch, first-floor rear extension, partial cladding with existing roofing material, loft conversion and replacement of existing windows;

128 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Work to trees;

43 Milton Crescent, Ravenshead: Replacement roof incorporating dormer windows and single-storey front extension.