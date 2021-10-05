Sutton gym undergoes £2m transformation

Ashfield Council, in partnership with Everyone Active, which manages the authority’s leisure facilities, has transformed Lammas Leisure Centre, giving it ‘a state-of-the-art fitness suite that can rival any other in the region’.

Capacity of the suite has increased by 59 per cent, with 146 stations compared with the previous 92.

New facilities include a large free weight area, as well as all new cardio equipment.

From left, Ashfield Council chief executive Theresa Hodgkinson, Everyone Active contract manager Lorenzo Clark, centre general manager Tommy Fairweather, health and wellbeing manager Andrea Stone and Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, in the new gym.

Work has also started this week on the centre’s new TAGactive and soft play area, which will is set to open in about 12 weeks.

The gym was formally opened by Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, with council chief executive Theresa Hodgkinson and Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contract manager.

The work is part of the council’s pledge to transform leisure facilities in the district – a new £15.5m leisure centre is being built in Kirkby to replace the dated Festival Hall centre.

Coun Zadrozny said: “We have invested more than £22.5m into our leisure centres, because the health and wellbeing of residents is a key priority for the council.”

Mr Clark said: “We are so proud to give the community access to such a brilliant facility.

“This fitness suite is a huge upgrade and caters for everyone’s exercise needs.

“The kit is new and top of the range and we are confident our customers are going to love it.

“Coupled with the start of work on the TAGactive Arena and soft play, the upcoming opening of a new spin studio and other ongoing developments, these are exciting times at Lammas.”