Sutton gullies will finally be cleaned to prevent flooding after councillor ‘pestered’ council bosses

Councillors David Hennigan and Samantha Deakin

The drains and gullies on Chatsworth Street, Lime Street, Oak Tree Road, Short Street and St Michael’s Street in Sutton will be cleaned this Friday, November 26 between 8am and 3pm.

Residents have been asked to assist the clean-up operation by parking their cars at least one metre from the nearest gully.

Councillor Samantha Deakin has lived on Chatsworth Street in the town for seven years and she claims that this is the first time she can recall that the county council has ever undertaken this job.

She said: “Obviously, all five roads have a high concentration of terraced properties and I honestly can’t remember the last time any of these gullies were cleaned.

"What I do remember though is continual flooding on all these roads and many others like it in the area.

“The county council claim that they clean them every two years – I don’t recognise this.

"I am pleased however that they have listened to my incessant calls.

"I may have pestered them but sometimes that’s the only way to get things done.

“This is five roads – but I have more like 50 on my list and I will continue to fight to get residents the service they deserve.”

Fellow Central Sutton and New Cross councillor David Hennigan said: “This is great news and should minimise the flooding issues residents face when we have heavy rainfall.

"There are car parks close by and we would ask that residents ensure that they park their cars elsewhere during the clean-up.

"I appreciate this may be difficult, but we hope workers will be able to carry out these works without obstruction.

"Samantha and I are working to get every gully cleaned across Central Sutton and New Cross.

"I’d ask residents to get in touch if they have concerns about flooding and would like us to add a gully to our list.”

Any residents who would like their gullies cleaned should contact Samantha by email at [email protected]

