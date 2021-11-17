Sutton and Kirkby shoppers can park free all weekend in council-owned car parks throughout December

Currently, drivers get two hours free parking each day in council car parks.

But in a video on the council’s Facebook page, Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, has announced this will be extended for December.

He said: “Right through the month, we’re making sure all Saturdays and Sundays are totally free as well.

"So come on down, use our town centres and shop local.”

Council-owned car parks where charges will be suspended during December weekends include Sutton Market, New Street and Sherwood Place in Sutton, and Hodgkinson Road in Kirkby.

