Surgery extension and takeaway plans among latest planning applications as hotel homes rejected

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, May 9, 2022:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

The Pines, 138A Egmanton Road, Meden Vale: Extension to existing detached garage to form dwelling;

12 Wheatfield Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

Mansfield Manor Hotel, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Removal of five trees;

27 Forest Road, Warsop: Detached dwelling;

32 Budby Avenue, Mansfield: Demolition of a single-storey garage and erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

Grantham House, 423 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Tree works;

Rosemary Street Health Centre, Rosemary Street, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Three Thorn Lodge, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Replace front conservatory with single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

75 Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Former railway land at top of Cherry Grove, Warsop: Engineering and landscaping works. Conditional permission;

2 Skerry Hill, Mansfield: Change of use from commercial, business and service to hot-food takeaway and erection of extraction flue. Conditional permission;

2 Field Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

21 Herbert Street, Mansfield: Four second-floor apartments at roof level. Conditional permission;

11 Market Street, Mansfield: Change of use from phone repair shop to nail and beauty salon. Conditional permission;

Unit 2/5 Abbey Industrial Park, Hermitage Lane, Mansfield: Change of use from assembly/leisure to flexible use. Conditional permission;

39 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Extension of existing outbuilding to rear. Conditional permission;

24 Wilson Street, Mansfield: Single and two-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent Mansfield Manor Hotel, Windmill Lane, Mansfield: Three townhouses. Refused;

222 Sutton Road, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Hermitage Mill, Hermitage Lane, Mansfield: Partial demolition, rebuild, conversion and extension of Grade II-listed mill to create 70-bed nursing home and erection of 31 private, residential dwellings within the curtilage, together with associated infrastructure ancillary facilities, access, parking and open spaces. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

142 Church Lane, Selston: Crown lift and prune chestnut tree;

Orchard Cottage, 1 Boots Yard, Huthwaite: First-floor extension over existing garage;

70 Skegby Road, Sutton: Modernisation of conservatory including new tiled roof;

2 The Park, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension with flat roof;

37 Skegby Road, Kirkby: New elevation treatment, two-storey extension to side, front and rear, new porch;

Bracken Bank, Derby Road, Kirkby: Dwelling;

Lyndhurst, Phoenix Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

16 Belfry Close, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

Teversal Manor, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Division of existing manor house from two dwellings into three;

Premier Performance Garage, Downing Street, Sutton: Change of use of unit to MoT testing station and car garage/workshop;

319 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Detached dwelling;

20 Paschall Road, Kirkby: Single-storey side and rear extension;

55 Sorrel Drive, Kirkby: Extension to front of garage and conversion into habitable space.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

11 Coburn Street, Sutton: Dwelling. Refused;

187 Church Lane, Underwood: Demolition of existing dwelling and a replacement dwelling. Conditional permission;

124 Main Road, Jacksdale: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Unit 17C, Unity Road, Kirkby: Storage building. Conditional permission;

74A Clumber Street, Kirkby: Tree works. Conditional permission;

10 Church Lane, Selston: Fence. Conditional permission;

Roadside Trees, Borders Avenue, Kirkby: Tree works. Conditional permission;

Morrisons supermarket, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby: Single-storey pod containing Webuyanycar in south-eastern corner of car park. Conditional permission;

47 Hardwick Lane, Sutton: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

Crown And Woolpack Inn, Forest Street, Sutton: Conversion of former public house into eight flats. Conditional permission;

7 Calladine Grove, Sutton: Demolish existing conservatory, construction of single-storey rear extension with flat roof and lantern. Prior approval not required.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

127 Dale Close, Langwith: Removal of existing rear conservatory and side building and new single-storey extension to front, side and rear.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Hillside, Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton: Amendments to roof design and height increase of the dwelling. Installation of first floor windows, roof lights and a dormer. Conditional permission;

Premier House, Vernon Street, Shirebrook: Warehouse building, ‘infill extension to existing building’. Conditional permission;

Unit B, Farmwell Lane, South Normanton: Ancillary pop-up retail kiosk and reconfiguration of car parking spaces. Conditional permission;

24 Hazel Crescent, Shirebrook: Rear extension and rendering of all external walls. Conditional permission;

Chestnut View Farm, Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Single-storey dwelling. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

54 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing dwelling, proposed four-bedroom detached house, detached annexe and detached triple garage;

30 Rowan Avenue, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extensions, and alterations to existing roof, carport to front;

Land off Hayden Lane, Linby: 135 dwellings with access from Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue;

Ravenshead Farm Shop, 131 Main Road, Ravenshead: Rear projection extension to existing farm shop, following removal of existing rear timber store shed, extension to north-west boundary curtilage and retention of three cold stores;

36 Linwood Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey side extension;

14 Fountayne Close, Linby: Double garage and single-storey side extension.

The Hollies, Ravenshead: Tree works.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

102 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Tree works. Conditional permission;

4 Barbers Wood Close, Ravenshead: Demolition of concrete garage and outbuilding, construction of brick double garage. Conditional permission;

31 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Two-storey and single-storey side extensions, two-storey rear extension with pitched roof to the front. Conditional permission;

2 Chestnut Avenue, Ravenshead: Single-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

7 Mansfield Road North, Ravenshead: Two-storey side extension following demolition of existing single-storey side extension and construction of oak framed garage in front garden. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land off Manor Close Walesby: Demolition of five existing garages and erection of four-bedroom dormer house with two parking spaces;

1 The Cottages, Tippings Lane, Farnsfield: Electric gates, widening of vehicular access, replacement boundary fence and area of hard standing;

Land adjacent to Jesmondene Cottage, Calverton Road, Blidworth Bottoms: Change of use of land from agriculture to equestrian and erection of mobile field shelters;

Plots three and 15, New Lane, Blidworth: Change of use of land to equestrian use and formation of new access tracks to both plots, new shelter and retention of open-fronted field shelter.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land rear of 129 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Three dwellings. Refused;

59 The Ridgeway, Farnsfield: Side dormer to create new family bathroom and a single bedroom. Refused;

The Bee Hive Coach House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Single-storey side and rear extension. Approved;

Land to the rear of 3 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Two dwellings. Approved;