Strategy launched to help prevent and reduce crime in Ashfield over next three years

Ashfield District Council, as part of the Ashfield Community Safety Partnership (ACSP), has published its strategy for the next three years to help prevent and reduce crime in the district.

The Ashfield Community Safety Strategic Plan has been created in partnership with Ashfield District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottinghamshire Police, the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, HM Prison and Probation Service and NHS Mid-Nottinghamshire Place-Based Partnership and sets out the District’s priorities from 2024-27.

These agencies are committed to working together to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and protect vulnerable residents in Ashfield.

Within the plan, four key priorities have been identified, which will mean additional emphasis will be placed on these areas of work:

Tackling anti-social behaviour

Protecting vulnerable people

Addressing serious violence, domestic abuse and violence against women and girls

Tackling neighbourhood crimes

The plan details ways in which the partnership will tackle crime and protecting vulnerable groups include active patrolling, safeguarding adults and children to prevent harm, offering support to those impacted by crime, with a focus on prevention of incidents of violence towards women and girls, improving feelings of safety in public spaces and addressing domestic burglary, robbery, vehicle crime and theft from persons and businesses.

Theresa Hodgkinson, Chief Executive Officer at Ashfield District Council and Chair of the Ashfield Community Safety Partnership said: “This plan has been crucial in setting out how we will address community safety issues over the next three years.

“What we found from our assessment of 2022/23, recorded crime in Ashfield is significantly lower than a number of similar authorities across the county, indicating that the work we have done so far has had a positive impact in tackling crime and disorder across the district.

“We look forward to building on this fantastic work in partnership with agencies in the area.”

Cllr John Wilmott, Executive Lead for Community Safety and Crime Reduction at Ashfield District Council added: “We are incredibly proud of the progress achieved so far with our partners and will continue to work hard to ensure residents feel safer and more positive about Ashfield.

“This plan is testament to the hard work and dedication from our teams to reduce the number of incidents of crime, enabling residents, businesses and visitors alike to feel safer.”

To view the plan online, visit: www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/anti-social-behaviour-community-safety/community-safety-partnership/