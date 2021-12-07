Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, November 29, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

11 Kneesall Close, Meden Vale: Two-storey rear and side extension;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Site of old boiler house, Fritchley Court, Mansfield: Four, one-bedroom, self-contained apartments for social housing;

38 Poplar Grove, Forest Town: Side extension with dormer window;

18 Sandhurst Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Car Wash, Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Partial change of use from hand car wash/valeting to tyre fitting;

Currys PC World, Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Internally illuminated and non-illuminated fascia signs, non-illuminated wall-mounted signage, window vinyls and replacement panel to existing internally illuminated totem sign;

Layton Burroughs, Noel Street and Corporation Street car parks, Mansfield: Resurfacing of five car parks and installation of bin storage, renewal of existing and installation of additional lighting, installation of parking hoop barriers and extension of a garden wall;

3-5 Commercial Gate Mansfield: Change of use of financial services office to two, six-bedroom, houses in multiple occupation.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Fast food giant McDonald’s has been given permission to install two electric vehicle charging stations in the car park of its restaurant on Forest Street, Sutton.

16 Park Avenue, Mansfield: Fell two leylandi trees. Conditional permission;

1 Heywood Street, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

11 Kennedy Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

Overstrand, 3 Norfolk Drive, Mansfield: Reconfiguring of front boundary wall and entrance arrangement. Conditional permission;

95 Fairholme Drive, Mansfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two-storey side and rear extension with single-storey, rear, lean-to extension and new hardstanding to the front. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

22A Back Lane, Sutton: Hard surfacing of access road and erection of double garage with hard standing for vehicles, erection of fencing to boundaries of site, touring caravan parking and mobile washroom to be ancillary to original approved site, change of use to domestic land;

Land adjacent 1 Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite: Two dwellings;

AF Switchgear Facility, 4 Nunn Brook Road, Huthwaite: Erection of industrial unit, including car parking, landscaping and associated works;

26 Columbia Avenue, Sutton: Demoliton of existing garage and creation of a single-storey extension to the side and rear;

193 Stoneyford Road, Sutton: Replace hipped roof with gables and form dormer to rear elevation, new gable to front;

Strawcroft, Church Street, Sutton: Loft conversion with new internal staircase and two dormers;

Unit 1, Wolsey Drive, Kirkby: Detached building for three starter units with use general industrial and storage and distribution.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

2-4 Outram Street, Sutton: New shop front. Conditional permission;

93A Mansfield Road, Selston: Stable building. Conditional permission;

Land Between 99 And 109, Wild Hill, Teversal: Four, detached, two-storey dwellings. Withdrawn;

4 Lime Tree Drive, Harlow Wood: Crown reduce four silver birch trees. Conditional permission;

Bentinck House, 73 Station Road, Sutton: Shed and garage. Conditional permission;

Mcdonald’s, Forest Street, Sutton: Two rapid electric vehicle charging stations. Conditional permission;

13 Alfred Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension; Conditional permission;

Sutton Community Academy, Sutton Centre, High Pavement, Sutton: Solar panels in three car parks. Conditional permission;

26 Langton Hollow, Selston: Front porch and formation of off-street parking space in front garden. Conditional permission;

137 Searby Road, Sutton: Demolition of garage and erection of single-storey rear and side extension and outbuilding with storage. Conditional permission;

16 Craster Street, Sutton: Single-storey side extension and hardstanding to the front of the property. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

15 Elm Tree Avenue, Shirebrook: Conservatory. Prior approval not required;

6 Acreage Lane, Shirebrook: Attached dwelling. Conditional permission;

Land opposite 250 Alfreton Road, Blackwell: Removal of existing telephone kiosk and replace with a traditional red telephone kiosk to house a community defibrillator. Conditional permission;

20 The Leaway, Shirebrook: Demolish car port/shed, erect two-storey extension and timber cladding to front and rear. Conditional permission;

Land to the north and east of 44 and west of 46 Moorfield Lane, Whaley Thorns: Two, two-bedroom, detached bungalows and one three-bedroom detached bungalow. Conditional permission;

Unit 1 Sookholme Road, Shirebrook: Change of use from storage space above reception office into a bedsit room for the sole use of the owner/not for rental. Refused;

8 Hawthorne Avenue, Glapwell: Single-storey rear extension and conversion of existing garage. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Ash Close, Honeyknab Lanem Oxton: Fell dead cherry tree;

Hanby Court, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Rear extension;

10 Greendale Avenue, Edwinstowe: Demolition of existing garage and proposed two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

Lurcher Farm Barn, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Change of use of agricultural building to dwellinghouse and for building operations reasonably necessary for the conversion.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Willows, Squires Lane, Kings Clipstone: Replacement of existing garage and store with new detached garage and store. Refused;

26 Birch Road, Ollerton: Two-storey rear extension. Approved;

Shangri La, 58 Central Drive, Clipstone: Two-storey and single-storey side extension and porch to front elevation. Refused;

4 Birkland Drive, Edwinstowe: Two-storey rear extension. Approved;

19 Maid Marion Drive, Edwinstowe: First-floor side extension over existing garage. Refused.

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

7 Mansfield Road North, Ravenshead: Two-storey side extension following demolition of existing single-storey side extension and construction of oak framed garage in front garden;

14 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of new detached single and two-storey dwelling house;

3A Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Extension and loft conversion to existing garage;

29 Tilford Road, Newstead: Two-storey rear extension;

The Farm House, Kighill Poultry Farm, Grays Drive, Ravenshead: Residential occupation of the Farm House by persons not necessarily employed in agricultural or forest work.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

11 Linwood Crescent, Ravenshead: Single-storey front extensions. Conditional permission;

22 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Works to trees. Conditional permission.