There’ll be Cheshire cat grins all round when Mansfield's popular summer festival with its Alice in Wonderland theme returns to glorious Titchfield Park today (Wednesday, August 26).

The friendly family event includes a host of entertainment and activities including an outdoor theatre performance of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Chapterhouse Theatre Company at 3pm.

Organised by Mansfield District Council, in collaboration with Mansfield Cultural Services and community groups, the festival runs from 11am-5pm.

Alice in Wonderland characters will be at Mansfield's Wonderfest

Although free, tickets are required for the festivities which includes entertainment, live music, face-painting, arts and crafts, interactive displays, walkabout acts and food vendors.

A final batch of tickets – are being made available on a first come first serve basis – available for ‘walk-ins’ tomorrow, but must be downloaded on the day, at the box-office.

So, far 1700 tickets have been snapped up for the family friendly event.

Organisers hope people will don fun fancy dress, such as bunny ears or mad hatter hats, and get into the spirit of the wacky Alice in Wonderland theme.

Abbey Clarke, events and promotions and promotions officer, said “We are hoping this year will be even bigger and better than before. The weather is forecast to be around 18 degrees and dry, with only the possibility of a slight shower in the morning.

“We’ve worked really hard to create a fantastic family event, we have made it as safe and welcoming as possible and packed it full of family fun activities and entertainment.

Covid 19 safety has been paramount to this year’s event.

Abbey added “We ask people ​bring masks, wear them in marquees and toilets and stay 2 metres apart from other family groups.

“Phone QR codes will be scanned on arrival and we recommend people to take a lateral flow test before they arrive.”

Capacity for the theatre area will be reduced with places allocated on a ‘first come first serve’ basis.

The event is also linked to the environment and the great outdoors, and seeks to improve health and wellbeing. Look out for seed planting demonstrations, sports activities and healthy living advice and Zumba.

Your Health Your Way will be providing smoothie bikes, where participants cycle on a stationery bike whilst mixing a smoothie at the same time!

There is a Museum Mansfield of the past display, free bug hotel making, children’s play bus and a college ‘inspiration station’ activity.

Food includes the Queen of Desserts' bus and street food by ‘What Yer Gerrin’ mi Duck’. Takeaway afternoon teas are also available from Titchfield Teahouse.

There is also pony rides, live music by Steamin Brass is in the music gazebo at 11.15am, 12.15pm and 1.15pm, workshops and children’s crafts, giant croquet and garden games.

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "After a long and difficult 17 months, Wonderfest presents a perfect opportunity to get together with friends and family and have some fun in one of our award-winning parks.

“We have our fingers crossed for good weather but in any case it promises to be a great day out as there really is something for everyone.

“Bring a chair and relax as you enjoy songs, dance and music in the free performance of Alice in Wonderland.”

Dogs on leads are welcome.

To pre-order Titchfield Teahouse afternoon teas call 01623 656 093 see the menu @titchfieldteahouse.

For information see www.mansfield.gov.uk/events