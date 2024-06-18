Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashfield District Council's Cabinet, working with partners including Selston High School, Selston Parish Council, the Two Counties Trust, the Football Foundation and the Football Association formally agreed to transform sports and leisure across the Selston Parish.

Selston Leisure Centre will partially reopen to the public and work on a brand new four court sports hall with studio space commences next year. This is all part of a comprehensive programme to transform the school’s facilities and community leisure provision across the Parish. Ashfield District Council’s Cabinet unanimously voted to support the plans at a Cabinet Meeting this morning.

The news has been welcomed by Councillors including Council Leader Jason Zadrozny. Jason, who has been working with Selston Parish Chairman David Martin on this for over 2 years told the meeting, “Whilst everyone’s eyes have been on Euro 2024, working with partners – we have been quietly working behind the scenes with a plan to transform sports and leisure for our rural communities. This is a really exciting time. Sports and Leisure provision is back in the Selston Parish! With the sports hall re-opening, a new 3gfootball pitch being built and the brand new sports hall – this is excellent news.

Councillors David Martin and Jason Zadrozny are working with partners to transform Selston Parish.

“Residents of Jacksdale, Selston, Underwood, Westwood, Jubilee, Bagthorpe and New Brinsley have been crying out for sports and health provision on their doorstep. It is right that people who live in Selston Parish get the same level of service as everyone else. I am really happy that this report has been formally tabled. We hope to see local residents back using the facilities in the sports hall within weeks.”

The news comes as Ashfield District Council have just completed their latest work at Selston Country Park. A brand new children’s play park has been just been opened, with an extension to the café and much more. Ashfield Council’s summer of events kicks off with Films in the Park on Selston Country Park this Saturday from 12pm – 10pm.

Councillor David Martin, Chairman of Selston Parish Council said, “Things are really moving forward in Selston Parish and today’s leisure transformation decision is brilliant for our Parish. I’d like to thank Councillor Jason Zadrozny, his team at the Council for driving this forward. I’d also like to pay a special tribute to the Headteacher at Selston High School, he has a positive and community focussed approach, and we are excited to work with him and partners to deliver the provision that residents in our Parish deserve. We are looking forward to welcoming our community back to our Leisure Centre whilst the new hall is being built.”

Rural leisure provision is a key priority for the Council and we are working with partners including Selston High School and Selston Parish Council to establish community leisure provision in the Rural area in the short and longer-term.

Selston Leisure Centre will be reopened whilst building work is taking place.

In the short-term as part of Phase 1 we are exploring opportunities to provide activities within the school’s existing sports hall for public use on evenings and at weekends. The small synthetic pitch will also be opened up to further community use, once some renovation work has taken place.

In the medium-term the small synthetic pitch will be replaced with new carpet and fencing and will be open for community use outside of school hours. The Council is submitting an application to the Football Foundation’s Playzone programme for funding, this site is one of seven planned across the District which are due to be installed next year.

Phase 2 will see the school invest in a new four court sports hall with studio space as part of a comprehensive programme to transform the school’s facilities. The leisure facilities will be run by an operator on behalf of the school at evenings and weekends for community use. Works are aimed to be started in 2027.

The Council is also working with the school, parish council, Notts. FA, the Football Foundation and Selston Football Club to develop a funding application for a full size 3G pitch which will provide training and match facilities for local teams as well as daytime use for the school.