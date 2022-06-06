Social homes approved for two ‘grot-spot’ garage sites plagued by anti-social behaviour in Kirkby

It comes as part of Ashfield Council’s plan to build 100 council homes within the five years to 2023 and follows the approval of several other schemes across the district in recent months.

Eight council homes will be built across disused garage sites on Spruce Grove and Darley Avenue.

The plans follow the unanimous approval at January’s full council meeting for 14 social homes to be created across four garage sites in the district – Central Avenue, Kirkby, and Hucknall’s Oak Grove are the other two sites.

Land off Spruce Grove is earmarked for social housing.

The sites have previously been described as ‘grot-spots’ blighted by vandalism and drug use, with councillors welcoming the land being brought back into use.

Now the council’s planning committee has approved applications for the homes on Spruce Grove and Darley Avenue.

The plans will see three two-bedroom and two three-bedroom social houses on the Spruce Grove site, on the Coxmoor estate, alongside three two-bedroom homes on the Darley Avenue site.

Christine Sarris, a senior council planning officer, told the committee: “It makes the area more attractive as a whole and there is less opportunity for anti-social behaviour that can be associated with garage courts.”

Coun Tom Hollis, portfolio holder for housing, previously said all new properties will help meet the council’s target of building 100 social homes by next year.

He said the design of homes built by the authority is expected to mirror recently-completed social housing in areas like Davies Avenue, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Speaking in the meeting, he said: “It’s certainly exciting to see the council making use of some ground spaces within the district and turning them into much-needed social housing.

“It will uplift the area as well. I think it’s an exciting project and I’m looking forward to seeing them constructed.”

The council has previously approved more homes in other sites across the district, including Warwick Close, also on Kirkby’s Coxmoor estate, and 20 further homes near Maun Valley Industrial Park, Sutton.

The homes come in response to council documents stating there is a high demand for affordable rented social housing in the district.