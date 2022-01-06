Sneak peek as Kirkby's new leisure centre is half way through construction

The new facility, which features Kirkby's first ever swimming pool, will include a gym, sports hall, indoor cycling studio, climbing wall and a splash pool for families.

The £15.5m project, which has been funded through Ashfield District Council and a number of partners such as Sport England, is currently at the halfway point of construction on land next to the existing Festival Hall Leisure Centre on Hodgkinson Road.

Once construction is complete and the new building is opened, the existing structure will be demolished to make way for additional parking, which is set to complete later this year.

Ashfield District councillors stand in the new swimming pool which is currently under construction

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield council explains: “It’s really exciting to see the new leisure centre being built, especially now that Kirkby’s first ever swimming pool is finally taking shape.

"You can really start to see the size of the place and the range of facilities that will be on offer once construction is complete.”

The new centre will boast a 25 metre pool, a range of fitness facilities, sauna and steam rooms and a soft play area and café, and will also include inclusive facilities such as a sensory room.

The new sports hall, which is a third bigger than the existing Festival Hall offering, will also include bleacher seating to hold sporting competitions and a 250-person capacity for functions such as weddings and parties.

The impressive new sports hall begins to take shape

Rachel Madden, portfolio holder for leisure is especially proud of the new addition to Kirkby, as the swimming pool is something she has campaigned for since she was elected in 1999.

She explains: “I have been campaigning for a pool for Kirkby for more than 20 years, so I’m thrilled to see this taking shape.

"The land which is being built on was originally purchased in 1935 by Kirkby Urban District Council to build a swimming pool on, so it has been a very long time coming.

"This new facility is exactly what Kirkby needs and will hopefully give people more reason to come into town, which will have a knock-on effect for other businesses.”

