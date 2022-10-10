Sixty jobs at risk under day centre closure plans affecting Shirebrook

More than 60 people will lose their jobs under plans to close eight day centres providing support for residents with disabilities and learning difficulties – including Carter Lane in Shirebrook.

Derbyshire Council is set to close eight out of its 12 centres at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, October 13.

Papers to be discussed at that meeting show 205 staff are employed to work at the day centres, some carrying out work there in addition to other roles with the council.

The Shirebrook centre is based on Carter Lane.

Of these, 105 staff are to be cut, but 42 roles are set to be created as part of a bid to provide more community outreach when the centres are closed – leaving 63 maximum job losses.

The council says it will look to avoid as many compulsory redundancies as possible and consider alternative job opportunities.

Papers show staff roles would effectively be halved in each job category, including caretakers, cleaners, caters, drivers and day service workers.

Staff will be formally consulted from the end of October through to the end of January 2023 and final dismissal orders will be made on June 11.

The documents say: “The consultation was not directly involving colleagues. However, as members of the public, staff have a right to voice an opinion on the proposals. Some participants identified themselves as colleagues working in day centres.

“However, some used the opportunity not to voice opinions on the proposals, but rather talk about the impact the proposals would have directly on them as a colleague. Further there was some concern from other participants for what would happen to colleagues if proposals were approved.”

The council is planning to close eight of its day centres due to declining use and a bid to change the approach in which the authority provides support.

It says many of the 101 people who make use of the service, primarily aged 26-35 and 46-55, already make use of other means of support.

The authority acknowledges the reduction in council-run support could place more of a burden on charities and voluntary groups to pick up the slack, but does not feel this is adverse enough to stop the proposed closures.

Residents who currently attend any of the centres set to be closed will be provided with free transport to their closest council-run facility, the authority has promised.

Coun Natalie Hoy, council cabinet member for adult care, said: “We’ve seen a significant reduction in the number of people using our day centres, with some of our buildings having very small numbers of users each week. Younger people are choosing to access different activities and opportunities, but we recognise people have formed strong friendships and relationships while attending our centres which is why – among our pledges to people if these plans go ahead – there is a commitment to ensure these are supported to continue.”

