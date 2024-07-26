Show Ashfield’s parks some love this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashfield’s stunning parks are to take centre stage as visitors are encouraged to give them some love while embracing the great outdoors.

Ashfield District Council is joining Love Parks Week 2024, from 26 July to 4 August, after investing £4 million over the past four years in improving all the parks have to offer.

The national celebration, which is run by Keep Britain Tidy, brings together local authorities, green space managers, landowners, residents and community organisations to support the parks across the county.

Ashfield is proud to have seven of its parks receive the coveted Green Flag Award for 2024/25. This status has been awarded to Kings Mill Reservoir, Portland Park, and Kingsway Park, Kirkby; Brierly Forest Park, and The Lawn, Sutton; Selston Country Park; and Titchfield Park, Hucknall.

Kingsway Park has been awarded the Green Flag

The Green Flag award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

It comes ahead of the return of Ashfield Show for the first time in over a decade. The Lawn, Sutton, will play host to the three-day event from Friday to Sunday, 9 to 11 August. Visitors can expect live music, community performances, a giant fun fair, food, drink, and a market village.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “We are very lucky in Ashfield to have so many beautiful parks that our residents can enjoy and this has been recognised through the Green Flag status.

“Now is the perfect time to get outdoors when the weather is nice and make the most of the fresh air. Our parks are perfect for spotting the wildlife and taking some well-earned time out which is important to our health and wellbeing.

“We also have Ashfield Show to look forward to which promises to be a huge weekend with fun for the whole family. We hope to see as many of you as possible come out to show it your support.

“We are proud to be supporting Keep Britain Tidy’s Love Parks campaign and would encourage everyone to show their support and give our parks the love they deserve.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who work hard to keep the parks looking as clean and beautiful as they do.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “Keep Britain Tidy’s Love Parks campaign is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate, appreciate and recognise the value of their park and green space.

“To talk about what that green space means for them and their communities. Parks improve our health and wellbeing, and we want everyone to hear that message so that during this week of putting the spotlight on our precious parks people who may not think parks are for them, give their local space a visit.