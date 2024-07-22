Seven Ashfield parks awarded the coveted Green Flag Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parks across Ashfield are raising the prestigious Green Flag Award after achieving the international quality mark for parks and green spaces

Ashfield District Council is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for seven of its parks. These are among the 2227 winning parks and green spaces in the UK.

Brierley Forest, in Huthwaite; Sutton Lawns and Kings Mill Reservoir, in Sutton in Ashfield; Kingsway Park and Portland Park, in Kirkby in Ashfield; Selston Country Park, Selston; and Titchfield Park, in Hucknall, now all have the new Green Flag flying high.

The news that the parks have achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.

The Lawn, in Sutton, has been awarded the Green Flag

Councillor Arnie Hankin, chairman of Ashfield District Council, said: “We have fantastic parks in Ashfield and they are a credit to all those who put in the hard work to keep them looking their best.

“They are an important part of our communities and play host to some brilliant events enjoyed by thousands of residents. Don’t forget we have Ashfield Show coming up from 9 to 11 August on Sutton Lawn and it promises to be a great weekend.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at the Ashfield parks on achieving a Green Flag Award.

“These parks are a vital green space for communities in Ashfield to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

Kingsway Park is flying the Green Flag

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

“It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.